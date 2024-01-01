Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.

Pricing

Stackfield offers no free plan. The cheapest paid plan start at 45€/month for 5 users.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Stackfield claims to host only in the EU and on EU-based hosting providers. They use the German CDN provider Myra CDN.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider www.stackfield.com Core Service Web Myra CDN (AS20546) Report

Sustainability

Stackfield's infrastructure is powered by renewable energy. All other emissions are offset with Planetly.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.