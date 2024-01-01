Stackfield logo

Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.

Pricing

Stackfield offers no free plan. The cheapest paid plan start at 45€/month for 5 users.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Stackfield claims to host only in the EU and on EU-based hosting providers. They use the German CDN provider Myra CDN.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.stackfield.com Core Service Web Report

Sustainability

Stackfield's infrastructure is powered by renewable energy. All other emissions are offset with Planetly.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Infomaniak kChat logo

Infomaniak kChat
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Website

Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Read more
Fleep logo

Fleep
Estonia EU
Website

Fleep is a team communication service from Estonia that offers many integrations and Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. They don't offer audio and video calls directly in their application, but they do offer integration with an external tool, so it's easy to start a call from the chat window.

Read more
