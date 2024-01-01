Element logo

Element is an open source app for team communication. It is end-to-end encrypted and uses the open Matrix protocol. The decentralized Matrix protocol enables communication with Matrix servers and people with other Matrix clients.

Stackfield
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.

Infomaniak kChat
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

