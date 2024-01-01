Element
Element is an open source app for team communication. It is end-to-end encrypted and uses the open Matrix protocol. The decentralized Matrix protocol enables communication with Matrix servers and people with other Matrix clients.
Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.
Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.
