Private Discuss is a team communication service from France with a stron focus on audio/video conferences. They also offer instant messaging and apps for all major platforms.
Pricing
Private Discuss offers a generous free plan. The first paid plan starts at 12.5€/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api-v2.private-discuss.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.private-discuss.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|private-discuss.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Private Discuss is hosted with renewable energy and they also plant a tree for each new user.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.