Private Discuss is a team communication service from France with a stron focus on audio/video conferences. They also offer instant messaging and apps for all major platforms.

Pricing

Private Discuss offers a generous free plan. The first paid plan starts at 12.5€/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api-v2.private-discuss.com Core Service Web Report
app.private-discuss.com Core Service Web Report
private-discuss.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Private Discuss is hosted with renewable energy and they also plant a tree for each new user.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

