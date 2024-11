Mattermost is an open-source primary self-hosted team communication service aimed at developers but suitable for all kinds of teams.

Stackhero.io is a France-based managed cloud service provider that offers a managed instance of Mattermost Cloud.

Hosting

Sustainability

Stackhero is hosted on Scaleway and Hetzner, which only uses renewable energy for their servers.