ginlo Private logo

ginlo Private

Germany EU X/Twitter LinkedIn
Website

ginlo Private

ginlo Private is a instant messaging app from ginlo. ginlo is a company from Germany that also offers ginlo Business, a team communication service.
The app can be downloaded here:

Pricing

ginlo Private is free.

Other products in category Instant messaging apps
Olvid logo

Olvid
France EU Free plan
Website

Olvid is a messaging service from France which is useable without a phone number and accessible under Android and iOS (which allows running it on a tablet without a SIM-Card). It provides an end-to-end encryption which includes metadata and thereby can assure anonymity of its users.

Read more
Threema logo

Threema
Switzerland EFTA
Website

Threema is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. The communication is end-to-end encrypted and the apps are open source.
The app can be downloaded here:

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner