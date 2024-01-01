Olvid logo

Olvid is a messaging service from France which is useable without a phone number and accessible under Android and iOS (which allows running it on a tablet without a SIM-Card). It provides an end-to-end encryption which includes metadata and thereby can assure anonymity of its users.

Pricing

For the private person, Olvid is free. For businesses, it offers the business plan at €3.99 monthly per user with 10 users minimum, which enables some additional features, like initiating secure audio calls.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
web.olvid.io Core Service Web Report
invitation.olvid.io Representation Web Report
olvid.io Representation Web Report
