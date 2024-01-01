TeleGuard
TeleGuard is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android.
The App can be downloaded here:
Pricing
TeleGuard is free.
TeleGuard is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android.
The App can be downloaded here:
TeleGuard is free.
Olvid is a messaging service from France which is useable without a phone number and accessible under Android and iOS (which allows running it on a tablet without a SIM-Card). It provides an end-to-end encryption which includes metadata and thereby can assure anonymity of its users.
Threema is an instant messaging app from Switzerland with Apps for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. The communication is end-to-end encrypted and the apps are open source.
The app can be downloaded here:
Use the chat in the right bottom corner