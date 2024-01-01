European alternatives to Zoom

ClickMeeting
ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.
Zoom is a video conferencing software from the US-American company Zoom Video Communications. Zoom gained international popularity mainly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoom was criticized because of some security problems. It was marketed as using end-to-end encryption, but this was not the case.
This pages lists European Zoom alternatives from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.
alfaview is a video conferencing software from Germany.
Infomaniak kMeet is a video conferencing software from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. It features everything one would expect from a video conferencing software, with a heavy emphasis on safety and security. In addition, it is heavily synergetic with the other Infomaniak products and also provides mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Hostpoint Meet is a free video conference service from Switzerland. They feature: video and audio conferencing, without registration or installation, an integrated chat function, screen sharing, background blurring and no time or number of participants limitation.
Whereby is a video conferencing software from Norway. A free plan allows you to test the service at your leisure. An Android and iOS app is offered.
Livestorm is a video conferencing software from France. They focus on business calls and webinars. With features like CRM integrations, room configuration and tools to analyze meeting data.
meetergo is a video conferencing software from Germany. They allow you to share your availability, either through forms or calendars, and others can book meetings with you.
Iboo is a video conferencing software from France. It focuses on ease of use and privacy.
