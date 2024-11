ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.

Pricing

ClickMeeting offers a free plan with many features. The first paid plan starts at €26/month for three users that can log into the same account.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

ClickMeeting is hosted in the EU with the French cloud provider OVHcloud.