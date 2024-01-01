mailbox.org
mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.
|Property
|Webmail Software
|Open-Xchange
Pricing
mailbox.org has three plans, Light, Standard and Plus. Light costs 1€/month, Standard 3€/month and Plus 6€/month. The bigger plans offer more features (like custom domains) and more storage.
Hosting
Mailbox.org is hosted on dedicated servers in two different locations in Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|office.mailbox.org
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|login.mailbox.org
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|mailbox.org
|SPF domain
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|imap.mailbox.org
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.mailbox.org
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
|pop3.mailbox.org
|POP server
|Web
|
|Report
|mailbox.org
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
mailbox.org servers are powered by 100% renewable energy.
