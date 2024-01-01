mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Property Webmail Software Open-Xchange

Pricing

mailbox.org has three plans, Light, Standard and Plus. Light costs 1€/month, Standard 3€/month and Plus 6€/month. The bigger plans offer more features (like custom domains) and more storage.

Hosting

Mailbox.org is hosted on dedicated servers in two different locations in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider office.mailbox.org Core Service Web Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118) Report login.mailbox.org Authentication Web Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118) Report mailbox.org SPF domain Outgoing mail Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)

PlusServer GmbH (AS61157) Report imap.mailbox.org IMAP server Web Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118) Report smtp.mailbox.org SMTP server Web Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118) Report pop3.mailbox.org POP server Web Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118) Report mailbox.org Representation Web Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118) Report

Sustainability

mailbox.org servers are powered by 100% renewable energy.

