Germany
Uses renewable energy
mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Webmail Software Open-Xchange

Pricing

mailbox.org has three plans, Light, Standard and Plus. Light costs 1€/month, Standard 3€/month and Plus 6€/month. The bigger plans offer more features (like custom domains) and more storage.

Hosting

Mailbox.org is hosted on dedicated servers in two different locations in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
office.mailbox.org Core Service Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
login.mailbox.org Authentication Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
mailbox.org SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
  • PlusServer GmbH (AS61157)
imap.mailbox.org IMAP server Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
smtp.mailbox.org SMTP server Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
pop3.mailbox.org POP server Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
mailbox.org Representation Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
Sustainability

mailbox.org servers are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

