Soverin is a Dutch email provider with a focus on privacy and custom domains. The standard price of the service even contains one domain. Using a personal domain reduces the vendor lockin of the email provider.

Pricing

Soverin only offers one plan which costs 3,25€/month and includes a domain. If you already have a domain you get a discount. It's possible to buy extra mailboxes for a cheaper price. (6€/year)

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Soverin is hosted only in the EU.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider imap.soverin.net Core Service Web Soverin B.V. (AS211993) Report smtp.soverin.net Core Service Web Soverin B.V. (AS211993) Report soverin.net Core Service Outgoing mail Soverin B.V. (AS211993)

feel3 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) (AS197745) Report soverin.net Management of Core Service Web Soverin B.V. (AS211993) Report production-assets.soverin.net Static Content Web Soverin B.V. (AS211993) Report

Sustainability

The servers are powered by electricity from sustainable sources.