Soverin is a Dutch email provider with a focus on privacy and custom domains. The standard price of the service even contains one domain. Using a personal domain reduces the vendor lockin of the email provider.

Pricing

Soverin only offers one plan which costs 3,25€/month and includes a domain. If you already have a domain you get a discount. It's possible to buy extra mailboxes for a cheaper price. (6€/year)

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Soverin is hosted only in the EU.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
imap.soverin.net Core Service Web
  • Soverin B.V. (AS211993)
Report
smtp.soverin.net Core Service Web
  • Soverin B.V. (AS211993)
Report
soverin.net Core Service Outgoing mail
  • Soverin B.V. (AS211993)
  • feel3 UG (haftungsbeschraenkt) (AS197745)
Report
soverin.net Management of Core Service Web
  • Soverin B.V. (AS211993)
Report
production-assets.soverin.net Static Content Web
  • Soverin B.V. (AS211993)
Report

Sustainability

The servers are powered by electricity from sustainable sources.

