Soverin is a Dutch email provider with a focus on privacy and custom domains. The standard price of the service even contains one domain. Using a personal domain reduces the vendor lockin of the email provider.
Pricing
Soverin only offers one plan which costs 3,25€/month and includes a domain. If you already have a domain you get a discount. It's possible to buy extra mailboxes for a cheaper price. (6€/year)
Hosting
Soverin is hosted only in the EU.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|imap.soverin.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.soverin.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|soverin.net
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|soverin.net
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|production-assets.soverin.net
|Static Content
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
The servers are powered by electricity from sustainable sources.