Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.

Pricing

Pricing is very simple. The plan costs 1€/month. If more memory, aliases or additional calendars are needed, these can be purchased separately for additional charges.

Hosting

Posteo is hosted in different locations around Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider posteo.us Core Service Outgoing mail INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report posteo.net Core Service Incoming mail INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report posteo.us Core Service Incoming mail INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report posteo.de Core Service Web INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report posteo.net Core Service Outgoing mail INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report posteo.de IMAP server Web INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report posteo.de SMTP server Web INTERNET AG Global Network (AS8495) Report

Sustainability

Posteo has a big focus on sustainability and provides detailed information about their actions. They use renewable energy for the servers and the offices.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.