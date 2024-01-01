Posteo
Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.
Pricing
Pricing is very simple. The plan costs 1€/month. If more memory, aliases or additional calendars are needed, these can be purchased separately for additional charges.
Hosting
Posteo is hosted in different locations around Germany.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|posteo.us
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|posteo.net
|Core Service
|Incoming mail
|
|Report
|posteo.us
|Core Service
|Incoming mail
|
|Report
|posteo.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|posteo.net
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|posteo.de
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|posteo.de
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Posteo has a big focus on sustainability and provides detailed information about their actions. They use renewable energy for the servers and the offices.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.