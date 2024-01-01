email providers logo

European email providers

An email provider provides its users with an e-mail address and the corresponding mailboxes. Most e-mail providers also provide a webmail interface in which the user can read and send e-mails in the browser.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.

European services

mailbox.org logo

mailbox.org
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Read more
Posteo logo

Posteo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.

Read more
Soverin logo

Soverin
Netherlands
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Soverin is a Dutch email provider with a focus on privacy and custom domains. The standard price of the service even contains one domain. Using a personal domain reduces the vendor lockin of the email provider.

Read more
Proton Mail logo

Proton Mail
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted
Website Affiliate link

Proton Mail is an email provider with a strong focus on privacy based in Switzerland. It was founded by scientists at the CERN with the goal of protecting the privacy of it's users. The servers are located in Switzerland and the data is encrypted - therefore Proton Mail has no way of accessing your private data!

Read more
Tuta Mail logo

Tuta Mail
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Tuta Mail is an email provider with a focus on security and privacy. Besides email, they also offer calendar and contact management. The biggest feature of tutanota is that data like emails, calendar and contacts are end-to-end encrypted.

This means that not even the provider itself can read the data because they are decrypted only at the client. This also means that only the clients of tutanota can be used to retrieve mails or edit the calendar. tutanota offers clients for the browser, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.

Read more
eclipso logo

eclipso
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

eclipso is an email provider from Germany. Besides file storage, they also offer calendar and account management including CalDAV and CardDAV. For companies, they offer a service that can be used to send letters and faxes. The servers are located in Germany.

Read more
Infomaniak kMail logo

Infomaniak kMail
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted
Website Affiliate link

kMail is the email service of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. kMail is part of kSuite, a bundle of services from Infomaniak that includes a calendar, address book, file storage drive and meeting tool. Infomaniak is also a domain registrar. So if you want to have your own domain for the email addresses, you can buy it on the same platform.

Read more
Hostpoint E-Mail logo

Hostpoint E-Mail
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted
Website

Hostpoint Email is the email provider from the Swiss cloud provider Hostpoint. Their web interface is based on Open-Xchange.

Read more
Combell Email logo

Combell Email
Belgium
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Combell Email is an email hosting service from the Belgian cloud provider Combell. It offers just a mailbox, or, if needed, some extra tools like a Microsoft 365 office package.

Read more
Migadu logo

Migadu
Switzerland EFTA EU hosted
Website

Migadu is a email provider from Switzerland that only charges per usage (emails sent, storage, ect).

Read more
Mailfence logo

Mailfence
Belgium
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website

mailfence is a Belgian email provider with a focus on privacy. Besides emails, you can also manage calendars, contacts and files. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). mailfence supports organizations that advocate for digital rights with its revenues.

Read more
Kolab Now logo

Kolab Now
Switzerland EFTA EFTA hosted Open source
Website

Kolab Now is an email provider from Switzerland. They are open-source and built from the ground up with security in mind and only use open standards for storing data and communication, which prevents vendor lock in. Kolab Now's services are fully end-to-end encrypted and support perfect forward secrecy. Their service is mainly email, but they provide a calendar, a contact, and notes and file storage services too.

Read more
Iroco logo

Iroco
France
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted Open source
Website

Iroco is an open-source and transparency focused email provider from France.

Read more
Mailo logo

Mailo
France EU
Website

Mailo is a french email provider. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Read more
WEB.DE E-Mail logo

WEB.DE E-Mail
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

WEB.DE is a German e-mail provider with a focus on the German-speaking market. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Read more
GMX Email logo

GMX Email
Germany EU EU hosted
Website

GMX is a German email provider with a focus on the German-speaking market. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Read more
inbox.eu logo

inbox.eu
Latvia EU
Website

Inbox.eu is an email provider from Latvia that also offers calendar and contacts management. The plans include a lot of mailbox and file storage. The company behind inbox.eu, Inbokss, is also the producer of the email services inbox.lv, inbox.la, mail.ee and inbox.lt, which are geared more towards the more local market.

Read more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner