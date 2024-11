Raidboxes Emails is the email provider service from the German WordPress hoster Raidboxes.

Pricing

The pricing starts at 1,50€ per month for one mailbox with 1GB email storage.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Sustainability

The data centers and the offices of Raidboxes use renewable energy. Raidboxes also plants one tree per website hosted via their service.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.