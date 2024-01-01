Raidboxes is a WordPress hoster from Germany. Raidboxes run their servers with renewable energy on their own infratructure. They advertise a uptime of 99.9% and offer special plans for WooComerce and High-Traffic WordPress sites. They also offer a free migration service.

Pricing

Raidboxes offers WordPress hosting plans starting at 18€/month (billed monthly). This plan includes one WordPress installation 1 vCore, 2GB RAM and 5GB SSD storage.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider dashboard.raidboxes.de Core Service Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report raidboxes.io Representation Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

The data centers and the offices of Raidboxes use renewable energy. Raidboxes also plants one tree per website hosted via their service.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.