European WordPress hosting providers

Wordpress hosting providers offer hosting services that are specifically tailored to WordPress and therefore make it very easy to host websites, blogs or stores that run on WordPress professionally. Wordpress is the most widely used CMS in the world and is open source. It is know for the large number of available themes and plugins.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services

Raidboxes
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Raidboxes is a WordPress hoster from Germany. Raidboxes run their servers with renewable energy on their own infratructure. They advertise a uptime of 99.9% and offer special plans for WooComerce and High-Traffic WordPress sites. They also offer a free migration service.

Combell WordPress
Belgium
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.

Strato WordPress
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU No English Website
Strato is a hoster from Germany that offers managed WordPress hosting. The WordPress hosting plans include domains and email inboxes.

Hostpress
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU No English Website
Hostpress is a WordPress hosting provider from Germany. The hosting platform is based on Plesk. All plans offer guarantied support response times and promotes an uptime of 99.99%. They also include email mailbox services and the servers are powered with renewable energy.

IONOS WordPress Hosting
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
IONOS WordPress Hosting is a WordPress hosting provider from the cloud provider IONOS. IONOS is based in Germany, provides sustainable hosting and promotes an uptime of 99.97%.

Servebolt
Norway
Uses renewable energy
EEA
Servebolt is a web hosting company from Norway that offers managed WordPress hosting. They also offer web hosting for other CMS like Drupal and frameworks like Laravel.

Hostinger WordPress
Lithuania EU
Hostinger is a hoster based in Lithuania, which among other products also offers WordPress hosting. In addition to data centers in Europe, Hostinger also has data centers in North and South America and India, for example. All plans include caching, a 99.9% uptime guarantee and in the more expensive plans a CDN.

Infomaniak WordPress Hosting
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted
Infomaniak WordPress Hosting, allows you to create a WordPress website with a scalable hosting solution entirely optimized in terms of speed, security, and simplicity. It is a hosting solution from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

TimmeHosting
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU No English Website
TimmeHosting is a Wordpress hosting provider from Germany. The servers are powered by renewable energy.

Simply.com
Denmark EU
Simply.com is a managed WordPress hoster from Denmark. They offer automatic backups, a optimazation and protestion tools for WordPress and test environments, to try out for example new plugins.

