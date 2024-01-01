Raidboxes is a WordPress hoster from Germany. Raidboxes run their servers with renewable energy on their own infratructure. They advertise a uptime of 99.9% and offer special plans for WooComerce and High-Traffic WordPress sites. They also offer a free migration service.
European WordPress hosting providers
Wordpress hosting providers offer hosting services that are specifically tailored to WordPress and therefore make it very easy to host websites, blogs or stores that run on WordPress professionally. Wordpress is the most widely used CMS in the world and is open source. It is know for the large number of available themes and plugins.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
European services
Combell WordPress
Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.
Strato WordPress
Strato is a hoster from Germany that offers managed WordPress hosting. The WordPress hosting plans include domains and email inboxes.
Hostpress is a WordPress hosting provider from Germany. The hosting platform is based on Plesk. All plans offer guarantied support response times and promotes an uptime of 99.99%. They also include email mailbox services and the servers are powered with renewable energy.
IONOS WordPress Hosting
IONOS WordPress Hosting is a WordPress hosting provider from the cloud provider IONOS. IONOS is based in Germany, provides sustainable hosting and promotes an uptime of 99.97%.
OVHcloud WordPress
The French cloud platform OVHcloud provides managed WordPress Hosting. They offer you peace of mind features like DDoS protection, backup tools and unlimited monthly traffic.
Servebolt is a web hosting company from Norway that offers managed WordPress hosting. They also offer web hosting for other CMS like Drupal and frameworks like Laravel.
Hostinger WordPress
Hostinger is a hoster based in Lithuania, which among other products also offers WordPress hosting. In addition to data centers in Europe, Hostinger also has data centers in North and South America and India, for example. All plans include caching, a 99.9% uptime guarantee and in the more expensive plans a CDN.
Hostpoint Wordpress Hosting
Hostpoint WordPress Hosting is the WordPress hosting service from the Swiss cloud provider Hostpoint.
Infomaniak WordPress Hosting
Infomaniak WordPress Hosting, allows you to create a WordPress website with a scalable hosting solution entirely optimized in terms of speed, security, and simplicity. It is a hosting solution from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.
TimmeHosting
TimmeHosting is a Wordpress hosting provider from Germany. The servers are powered by renewable energy.
Simply.com
Simply.com is a managed WordPress hoster from Denmark. They offer automatic backups, a optimazation and protestion tools for WordPress and test environments, to try out for example new plugins.
Aruba WordPress
Aruba is a web hoster / cloud provider that also offers managed WordPress hosting.
Simplenet is a WordPress hoster from Romania that offers extra service plans.
Any suggestions?
Use the chat in the right bottom corner