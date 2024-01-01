TimmeHosting is a Wordpress hosting provider from Germany. The servers are powered by renewable energy.

Pricing

The cheapest plan starts at 16,76€ per month and includes 10GB SSD and 128MB PHP memory limit.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider cp.timmehosting.de Authentication Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report order.timmehosting.de Representation Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report timmehosting.de Representation Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

TimmeHosting uses renewable energy for hosting and offsets emissions from other sources such as offices.

