TimmeHosting
TimmeHosting is a Wordpress hosting provider from Germany. The servers are powered by renewable energy.
Pricing
The cheapest plan starts at 16,76€ per month and includes 10GB SSD and 128MB PHP memory limit.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|cp.timmehosting.de
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|order.timmehosting.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|timmehosting.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
TimmeHosting uses renewable energy for hosting and offsets emissions from other sources such as offices.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.