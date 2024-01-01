TimmeHosting logo

Germany
Uses renewable energy
TimmeHosting is a Wordpress hosting provider from Germany. The servers are powered by renewable energy.

Pricing

The cheapest plan starts at 16,76€ per month and includes 10GB SSD and 128MB PHP memory limit.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
cp.timmehosting.de Authentication Web Report
order.timmehosting.de Representation Web Report
timmehosting.de Representation Web Report

Sustainability

TimmeHosting uses renewable energy for hosting and offsets emissions from other sources such as offices.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

