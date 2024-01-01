Combell WordPress
Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.
Pricing
Combell Managed WordPress Hosting is available from €15.99 monthly for the managed business model.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|combell.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.