Combell WordPress

Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.

Pricing

Combell Managed WordPress Hosting is available from €15.99 monthly for the managed business model.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider combell.com Representation Web Combell Cloud (AS34762) Report

Sustainability

As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.