Combell WordPress

Belgium
Uses renewable energy
Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.

Pricing

Combell Managed WordPress Hosting is available from €15.99 monthly for the managed business model.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
combell.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category WordPress hosting providers
Raidboxes logo

Raidboxes
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website Affiliate link

Raidboxes is a WordPress hoster from Germany. Raidboxes run their servers with renewable energy on their own infratructure. They advertise a uptime of 99.9% and offer special plans for WooComerce and High-Traffic WordPress sites. They also offer a free migration service.

Read more
Strato WordPress logo

Strato WordPress
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU No English Website
Website

Strato is a hoster from Germany that offers managed WordPress hosting. The WordPress hosting plans include domains and email inboxes.

Read more
See more

