Strato WordPress

Germany
Uses renewable energy
Strato is a hoster from Germany that offers managed WordPress hosting. The WordPress hosting plans include domains and email inboxes.

The cheapest plan starts at 4€/month plus a setup fee of 10€.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
login.stratoserver.net Authentication Web
  • Strato AG (AS6724)
www.strato.de Representation Web
  • Strato AG (AS6724)
Strato uses renewable energy to power their servers.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

