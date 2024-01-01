Strato WordPress

Strato is a hoster from Germany that offers managed WordPress hosting. The WordPress hosting plans include domains and email inboxes.

Pricing

The cheapest plan starts at 4€/month plus a setup fee of 10€.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider login.stratoserver.net Authentication Web Strato AG (AS6724) Report www.strato.de Representation Web Strato AG (AS6724) Report

Sustainability

Strato uses renewable energy to power their servers.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.