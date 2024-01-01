Strato WordPress
Strato is a hoster from Germany that offers managed WordPress hosting. The WordPress hosting plans include domains and email inboxes.
Pricing
The cheapest plan starts at 4€/month plus a setup fee of 10€.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|login.stratoserver.net
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|www.strato.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Strato uses renewable energy to power their servers.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.