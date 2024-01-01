IONOS WordPress Hosting is a WordPress hosting provider from the cloud provider IONOS. IONOS is based in Germany, provides sustainable hosting and promotes an uptime of 99.97%.

Pricing

IONOS WordPress starts at 4€/month and contains one domain.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider login.ionos.de Authentication Web IONOS (AS8560) Report www.ionos.de Representation Web IONOS (AS8560) Report

Sustainability

The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.