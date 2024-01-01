IONOS WordPress Hosting logo

IONOS WordPress Hosting

Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website Affiliate link

IONOS WordPress Hosting

IONOS WordPress Hosting is a WordPress hosting provider from the cloud provider IONOS. IONOS is based in Germany, provides sustainable hosting and promotes an uptime of 99.97%.

Pricing

IONOS WordPress starts at 4€/month and contains one domain.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
login.ionos.de Authentication Web Report
www.ionos.de Representation Web Report

Sustainability

The data centers in Germany, UK and the biggest one in the USA only use renewable energy. In the other data centers the carbon is offset.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category WordPress hosting providers
Raidboxes logo

Raidboxes
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website Affiliate link

Raidboxes is a WordPress hoster from Germany. Raidboxes run their servers with renewable energy on their own infratructure. They advertise a uptime of 99.9% and offer special plans for WooComerce and High-Traffic WordPress sites. They also offer a free migration service.

Read more
Combell WordPress logo

Combell WordPress
Belgium
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner