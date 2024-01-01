Hostinger WordPress logo

Hostinger is a hoster based in Lithuania, which among other products also offers WordPress hosting. In addition to data centers in Europe, Hostinger also has data centers in North and South America and India, for example. All plans include caching, a 99.9% uptime guarantee and in the more expensive plans a CDN.

Pricing

The cheapest plan starts at 4.99€/month (without VAT) for 1 website and 30 GB SSD storage and 100 GB traffic. As with many other WordPress hosters, the price is a lot cheaper when longer contract periods are signed. The next plan for 7.49€/month (without VAT) includes 100 websites, 100 GB storage and unlimited traffic.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.hostinger.com Management of Core Service Web Report
