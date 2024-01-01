Servebolt
Servebolt is a web hosting company from Norway that offers managed WordPress hosting. They also offer web hosting for other CMS like Drupal and frameworks like Laravel.
Pricing
The first plan starts € 99 monthly for 3 sites, 1 million requests, but only 4 GB storage.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|admin.servebolt.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|login.servebolt.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|servebolt.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Servebolt runs their servers with renewable energy and on top of that they compensate other emissions by planting trees.
