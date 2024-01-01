Servebolt is a web hosting company from Norway that offers managed WordPress hosting. They also offer web hosting for other CMS like Drupal and frameworks like Laravel.

Pricing

The first plan starts € 99 monthly for 3 sites, 1 million requests, but only 4 GB storage.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider admin.servebolt.com Core Service Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report login.servebolt.com Authentication Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report servebolt.com Representation Web Cloudflare (AS13335) Report

Sustainability

Servebolt runs their servers with renewable energy and on top of that they compensate other emissions by planting trees.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.