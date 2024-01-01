Servebolt logo

Servebolt is a web hosting company from Norway that offers managed WordPress hosting. They also offer web hosting for other CMS like Drupal and frameworks like Laravel.

Pricing

The first plan starts € 99 monthly for 3 sites, 1 million requests, but only 4 GB storage.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
admin.servebolt.com Core Service Web Report
login.servebolt.com Authentication Web Report
servebolt.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Servebolt runs their servers with renewable energy and on top of that they compensate other emissions by planting trees.

