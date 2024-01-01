Infomaniak WordPress Hosting, allows you to create a WordPress website with a scalable hosting solution entirely optimized in terms of speed, security, and simplicity. It is a hosting solution from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Pricing

Their basic plan starts at €5.75 a month.

Hosting

All of Infomaniaks data centers are located in Switzerland.

Sustainability

Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.

