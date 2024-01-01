Infomaniak WordPress Hosting
Infomaniak WordPress Hosting, allows you to create a WordPress website with a scalable hosting solution entirely optimized in terms of speed, security, and simplicity. It is a hosting solution from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.
Pricing
Their basic plan starts at €5.75 a month.
Hosting
All of Infomaniaks data centers are located in Switzerland.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|shop.infomaniak.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|infomaniak.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.
