Infomaniak WordPress Hosting logo

Infomaniak WordPress Hosting

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website Affiliate link

Infomaniak WordPress Hosting

Infomaniak WordPress Hosting, allows you to create a WordPress website with a scalable hosting solution entirely optimized in terms of speed, security, and simplicity. It is a hosting solution from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

Pricing

Their basic plan starts at €5.75 a month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

All of Infomaniaks data centers are located in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
shop.infomaniak.com Representation Web Report
infomaniak.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category WordPress hosting providers
Raidboxes logo

Raidboxes
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU
Website Affiliate link

Raidboxes is a WordPress hoster from Germany. Raidboxes run their servers with renewable energy on their own infratructure. They advertise a uptime of 99.9% and offer special plans for WooComerce and High-Traffic WordPress sites. They also offer a free migration service.

Read more
Combell WordPress logo

Combell WordPress
Belgium
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Combell Managed WordPress Hosting, of the Belgian cloud provider Combell, allows you to build and host your WordPress website with countless themes and plugins. They offer a test environment and automatic backups/updates.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner