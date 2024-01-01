Hostpress
Hostpress is a WordPress hosting provider from Germany. The hosting platform is based on Plesk. All plans offer guarantied support response times and promotes an uptime of 99.99%. They also include email mailbox services and the servers are powered with renewable energy.
Pricing
Hostpress starts at 25€/month for one website, 10GB NVMe SSD, 2vCPUs and 2GB RAM. Backups and five email inboxes are also included.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|my.hostpress.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.hostpress.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Hostpress uses renewable energy to power their servers. They provide a page with certificates and they also planted 1000 trees in 2022.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.