Hostpress is a WordPress hosting provider from Germany. The hosting platform is based on Plesk. All plans offer guarantied support response times and promotes an uptime of 99.99%. They also include email mailbox services and the servers are powered with renewable energy.

Pricing

Hostpress starts at 25€/month for one website, 10GB NVMe SSD, 2vCPUs and 2GB RAM. Backups and five email inboxes are also included.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider my.hostpress.de Core Service Web VSE NET GmbH (AS9063) Report www.hostpress.de Representation Web Hetzner (AS24940) Report

Sustainability

Hostpress uses renewable energy to power their servers. They provide a page with certificates and they also planted 1000 trees in 2022.

