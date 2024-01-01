Hostpoint Wordpress Hosting logo

Hostpoint Wordpress Hosting

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
Website

Hostpoint Wordpress Hosting

Hostpoint WordPress Hosting is the WordPress hosting service from the Swiss cloud provider Hostpoint.

Pricing

Their standard package with 10 manageable domains and up to 50 GB of web storage is available for CHF 12.99 monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Hostpoint WordPress Hosting hosts entirely in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.hostpoint.ch Representation Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
hostpoint.ch Representation Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report

Sustainability

Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Any suggestions?

