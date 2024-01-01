GMX Email logo

GMX is a German email provider with a focus on the German-speaking market. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Pricing

There is one free plan and two paid plans for 2.99€ and 4.99€ per month.

Hosting

GMX is hosted in Germany on servers of IONOS, which both belong to the same parent company United Internet.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
navigator.gmx.net Core Service Web Report
_spf.gmx.net SPF domain Outgoing mail Report
imap.gmx.net IMAP server Web Report
mail.gmx.net SMTP server Web Report
www.gmx.at Representation Web Report
