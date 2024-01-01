GMX is a German email provider with a focus on the German-speaking market. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Pricing

There is one free plan and two paid plans for 2.99€ and 4.99€ per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

GMX is hosted in Germany on servers of IONOS, which both belong to the same parent company United Internet.