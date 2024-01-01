Mailo
Mailo is a french email provider. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).
Pricing
Mailo offers a free plan and a paid Pro plan starting at 1€/month. They also offer a special Family plan.
mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.
Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.
