Mailo logo

Mailo

France EU Mastodon X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Mailo

Mailo is a french email provider. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Pricing

Mailo offers a free plan and a paid Pro plan starting at 1€/month. They also offer a special Family plan.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
mx.mailo.com Core Service Web
  • Ecritel SASU (AS8304)
Report
www.mailo.com Representation Web
  • Ecritel SASU (AS8304)
Report
Other products in category Email providers
mailbox.org logo

mailbox.org
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Read more
Posteo logo

Posteo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner