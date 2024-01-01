Kolab Now logo

Kolab Now is an email provider from Switzerland. They are open-source and built from the ground up with security in mind and only use open standards for storing data and communication, which prevents vendor lock in. Kolab Now's services are fully end-to-end encrypted and support perfect forward secrecy. Their service is mainly email, but they provide a calendar, a contact, and notes and file storage services too.

Pricing

The Email Only plan costs 5 CHF monthly. The full Kolab Now plan including a calendar, notes, contacts costs 9.90 CHF monthly.

Hosting

Kolab Now's services are hosted in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
kolabnow.com Core Service Web
  • NTS workspace AG (AS15576)
Report
imap.kolabnow.com IMAP server Web
  • NTS workspace AG (AS15576)
Report
smtp.kolabnow.com SMTP server Web
  • NTS workspace AG (AS15576)
Report
kb.kolabnow.com Representation Web
  • NTS workspace AG (AS15576)
Report
blogs.kolabnow.com Representation Web
  • NTS workspace AG (AS15576)
Report
