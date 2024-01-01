Kolab Now is an email provider from Switzerland. They are open-source and built from the ground up with security in mind and only use open standards for storing data and communication, which prevents vendor lock in. Kolab Now's services are fully end-to-end encrypted and support perfect forward secrecy. Their service is mainly email, but they provide a calendar, a contact, and notes and file storage services too.

Pricing

The Email Only plan costs 5 CHF monthly. The full Kolab Now plan including a calendar, notes, contacts costs 9.90 CHF monthly.

Hosting

Kolab Now's services are hosted in Switzerland.