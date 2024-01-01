Proton Mail is an email provider with a strong focus on privacy based in Switzerland. It was founded by scientists at the CERN with the goal of protecting the privacy of it's users. The servers are located in Switzerland and the data is encrypted - therefore Proton Mail has no way of accessing your private data!

Pricing

The service can be used for free with a limited feature set - additionaly the plans 'Plus' for 3.29€/month, 'Professional' for 5.38€/month and 'Visionary' for 19.96€/month offer custom domains, more storage and a VPN in the 'Visionary' plan.

Hosting

Proton Mail is hosted in multiple locations around Switzerland on hardware owned and operated by Proton.