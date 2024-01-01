Proton Mail logo

Proton Mail is an email provider with a strong focus on privacy based in Switzerland. It was founded by scientists at the CERN with the goal of protecting the privacy of it's users. The servers are located in Switzerland and the data is encrypted - therefore Proton Mail has no way of accessing your private data!

Pricing

The service can be used for free with a limited feature set - additionaly the plans 'Plus' for 3.29€/month, 'Professional' for 5.38€/month and 'Visionary' for 19.96€/month offer custom domains, more storage and a VPN in the 'Visionary' plan.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Proton Mail is hosted in multiple locations around Switzerland on hardware owned and operated by Proton.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
mailsec.protonmail.ch Core Service Web
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
mail.protonmail.ch Core Service Web
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
account.proton.me Authentication Web
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
account-api.proton.me Authentication Web
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
_spf.protonmail.ch SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • OVHcloud (AS16276)
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
smtp.protonmail.ch SMTP server Web
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
proton.me Representation Web
  • Proton AG (AS62371)
Report
