WEB.DE E-Mail

WEB.DE is a German e-mail provider with a focus on the German-speaking market. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).

Pricing

There is one free plan and two paid plans for €5 and €6.99 a month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

WEB.DE is hosted in Germany on servers of the cloud provider IONOS, which both belong to the same parent company United Internet.