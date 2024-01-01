WEB.DE E-Mail
WEB.DE is a German e-mail provider with a focus on the German-speaking market. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav).
Pricing
There is one free plan and two paid plans for €5 and €6.99 a month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
WEB.DE is hosted in Germany on servers of the cloud provider IONOS, which both belong to the same parent company United Internet.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|_spf.web.de
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|registrierung.web.de
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|imap.web.de
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.web.de
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
|web.de
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report