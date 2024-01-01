inbox.eu logo

Inbox.eu is an email provider from Latvia that also offers calendar and contacts management. The plans include a lot of mailbox and file storage. The company behind inbox.eu, Inbokss, is also the producer of the email services inbox.lv, inbox.la, mail.ee and inbox.lt, which are geared more towards the more local market.

Pricing

Inbox.eu offers personal and business plans. Both start at 9.99€/year and inkl. 100GB mailbox. The business plan allows the use of a custom domain.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
login.inbox.eu Authentication Web Report
_spf.inbox.eu SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • SIA Digitalas Ekonomikas Attistibas Centrs (AS12993)
Report
mail.inbox.eu IMAP server Web
  • SIA Digitalas Ekonomikas Attistibas Centrs (AS12993)
Report
mail.inbox.eu SMTP server Web
  • SIA Digitalas Ekonomikas Attistibas Centrs (AS12993)
Report
www.inbox.eu Management of Core Service Web Report
