Inbox.eu is an email provider from Latvia that also offers calendar and contacts management. The plans include a lot of mailbox and file storage. The company behind inbox.eu, Inbokss, is also the producer of the email services inbox.lv, inbox.la, mail.ee and inbox.lt, which are geared more towards the more local market.

Pricing

Inbox.eu offers personal and business plans. Both start at 9.99€/year and inkl. 100GB mailbox. The business plan allows the use of a custom domain.

Hosting