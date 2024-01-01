Hostpoint E-Mail
Hostpoint Email is the email provider from the Swiss cloud provider Hostpoint. Their web interface is based on Open-Xchange.
Pricing
Their basic plan costs CHF 3.00 monthly and offers 1 email inbox with 15 GB storage, an address book and a calendar.
Hosting
Hostpoint Email is hosted entirely in Switzerland.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|office.hostpoint.ch
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|spf.mail.hostpoint.ch
|SPF domain
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|imap.mail.hostpoint.ch
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|asmtp.mail.hostpoint.ch
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
|hostpoint.ch
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|www.hostpoint.ch
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.