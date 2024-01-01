Hostpoint E-Mail

Hostpoint Email is the email provider from the Swiss cloud provider Hostpoint. Their web interface is based on Open-Xchange.

Pricing

Their basic plan costs CHF 3.00 monthly and offers 1 email inbox with 15 GB storage, an address book and a calendar.

Hosting

Hostpoint Email is hosted entirely in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider office.hostpoint.ch Core Service Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report spf.mail.hostpoint.ch SPF domain Outgoing mail Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report imap.mail.hostpoint.ch IMAP server Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report asmtp.mail.hostpoint.ch SMTP server Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report hostpoint.ch Representation Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report www.hostpoint.ch Representation Web Hostpoint AG (AS29097) Report

Sustainability

Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.