Hostpoint E-Mail

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
Hostpoint Email is the email provider from the Swiss cloud provider Hostpoint. Their web interface is based on Open-Xchange.

Pricing

Their basic plan costs CHF 3.00 monthly and offers 1 email inbox with 15 GB storage, an address book and a calendar.

Hosting

Hostpoint Email is hosted entirely in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
office.hostpoint.ch Core Service Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
spf.mail.hostpoint.ch SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
imap.mail.hostpoint.ch IMAP server Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
asmtp.mail.hostpoint.ch SMTP server Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
hostpoint.ch Representation Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
www.hostpoint.ch Representation Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report

Sustainability

Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

