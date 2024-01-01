Tuta Mail is an email provider with a focus on security and privacy. Besides email, they also offer calendar and contact management. The biggest feature of tutanota is that data like emails, calendar and contacts are end-to-end encrypted.

This means that not even the provider itself can read the data because they are decrypted only at the client. This also means that only the clients of tutanota can be used to retrieve mails or edit the calendar. tutanota offers clients for the browser, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.

Pricing

Tuta Mail offers a free plan and the first paid plan that allows custom domains, starts at only €1/month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Tuta Mail is hosted in data centers around Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider mail.tutanota.com Core Service Web Tutao GmbH (AS210909) Report tutanota.com Representation Web Tutao GmbH (AS210909) Report

Sustainability

Tuta Mail uses renewable energy for their servers and their offices.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.