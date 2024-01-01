Seeweb Mail
Seeweb Mail is an email provider product of the Italian cloud provider Seeweb.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|_outch.smtp.seeweb.it
|SPF domain
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|aop.seeweb.it
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.seeweb.it
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Seeweb is running all of its servers with renewable energy. In addition they are Gold Partner of The Green Web Foundation.
