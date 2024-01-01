Seeweb Mail is an email provider product of the Italian cloud provider Seeweb.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider _outch.smtp.seeweb.it SPF domain Outgoing mail Seeweb (AS12637) Report aop.seeweb.it Management of Core Service Web Seeweb (AS12637) Report www.seeweb.it Representation Web Seeweb (AS12637) Report

Seeweb is running all of its servers with renewable energy. In addition they are Gold Partner of The Green Web Foundation.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.