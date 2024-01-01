Seeweb Mail logo

Seeweb Mail is an email provider product of the Italian cloud provider Seeweb.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
_outch.smtp.seeweb.it SPF domain Outgoing mail Report
aop.seeweb.it Management of Core Service Web Report
www.seeweb.it Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Seeweb is running all of its servers with renewable energy. In addition they are Gold Partner of The Green Web Foundation.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

