Runbox is an email provider from Norway with a focus on privacy and sustainability. The company behind Runbox is majority owned by employees and board members.

Pricing

Runbox offers monthly, yearly and 3-yearly plans. The smallest plan starts at $20 per year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Runbox is hosted in Norway.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider runbox.com Core Service Web Blix Solutions AS (AS50304) Report mail.runbox.com Core Service Outgoing mail Blix Solutions AS (AS50304) Report mx.runbox.com Core Service Web Blix Solutions AS (AS50304) Report

Sustainability

Runbox is hosted with renewable energy.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.