Runbox is an email provider from Norway with a focus on privacy and sustainability. The company behind Runbox is majority owned by employees and board members.

Pricing

Runbox offers monthly, yearly and 3-yearly plans. The smallest plan starts at $20 per year.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Runbox is hosted in Norway.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
runbox.com Core Service Web
  • Blix Solutions AS (AS50304)
Report
mail.runbox.com Core Service Outgoing mail
  • Blix Solutions AS (AS50304)
Report
mx.runbox.com Core Service Web
  • Blix Solutions AS (AS50304)
Report

Sustainability

Runbox is hosted with renewable energy.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

