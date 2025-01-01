Runbox
Runbox is an email provider from Norway with a focus on privacy and sustainability. The company behind Runbox is majority owned by employees and board members.
Pricing
Runbox offers monthly, yearly and 3-yearly plans. The smallest plan starts at $20 per year.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Runbox is hosted in Norway.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|runbox.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|mail.runbox.com
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|mx.runbox.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Runbox is hosted with renewable energy.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.