Migadu logo

Migadu

Switzerland EFTA EU hosted
Website

Migadu

Migadu is a email provider from Switzerland that only charges per usage (emails sent, storage, ect).

Pricing

The amount of mailboxes or customs domains is not relevant for the pricing. This is especially interesting for companies with many mailboxes.

More about the prices here.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
webmail.migadu.com Core Service Web Report
imap.migadu.com IMAP server Web Report
smtp.migadu.com SMTP server Web Report
admin.migadu.com Management of Core Service Web Report
www.migadu.com Representation Web Report
Other products in category Email providers
mailbox.org logo

mailbox.org
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Read more
Posteo logo

Posteo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner