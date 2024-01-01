Migadu
Migadu is a email provider from Switzerland that only charges per usage (emails sent, storage, ect).
Pricing
The amount of mailboxes or customs domains is not relevant for the pricing. This is especially interesting for companies with many mailboxes.
More about the prices here.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|webmail.migadu.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|imap.migadu.com
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.migadu.com
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
|admin.migadu.com
|Management of Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.migadu.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report