Combell Email
Combell Email is an email hosting service from the Belgian cloud provider Combell. It offers just a mailbox, or, if needed, some extra tools like a Microsoft 365 office package.
Pricing
The professional E-Mail and Mailbox service starts at €3.99 monthly.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|webmail.combell.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|beta-webmail.combell.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|webmail-hosting.combell.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|combell.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.