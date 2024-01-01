Combell Email logo

Combell Email is an email hosting service from the Belgian cloud provider Combell. It offers just a mailbox, or, if needed, some extra tools like a Microsoft 365 office package.

Pricing

The professional E-Mail and Mailbox service starts at €3.99 monthly.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
webmail.combell.com Core Service Web Report
beta-webmail.combell.com Core Service Web Report
webmail-hosting.combell.com Core Service Web Report
combell.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

As a sustainable company, Combell only chooses data centers that use renewable energy, reduces plastic waste and recycles more and more products.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

