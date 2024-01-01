kMail is the email service of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. kMail is part of kSuite, a bundle of services from Infomaniak that includes a calendar, address book, file storage drive and meeting tool. Infomaniak is also a domain registrar. So if you want to have your own domain for the email addresses, you can buy it on the same platform.

Pricing

The kSuite offers a very generous "Standard" plan that includes 15GB of storage and you can use a custom domain in this plan as well. The "Standard" is free forever as long as you buy a domain at Infomaniak that you use for this email address. The normal paid plan "Pro" starts at 6,58€ per month.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Infomaniak operates own data centers in Switzerland.

Sustainability

Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.