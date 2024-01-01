Infomaniak kMail
kMail is the email service of the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. kMail is part of kSuite, a bundle of services from Infomaniak that includes a calendar, address book, file storage drive and meeting tool. Infomaniak is also a domain registrar. So if you want to have your own domain for the email addresses, you can buy it on the same platform.
Pricing
The kSuite offers a very generous "Standard" plan that includes 15GB of storage and you can use a custom domain in this plan as well. The "Standard" is free forever as long as you buy a domain at Infomaniak that you use for this email address. The normal paid plan "Pro" starts at 6,58€ per month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Infomaniak operates own data centers in Switzerland.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|login.infomaniak.com
|Authentication
|Web
|
|Report
|infomaniak.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Infomaniak hosts all its services on servers powered by renewable energy and offsets the rest of its greenhouse gas emissions by 200%.
Read more on the sustainability page of the service.