mailfence is a Belgian email provider with a focus on privacy. Besides emails, you can also manage calendars, contacts and files. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). mailfence supports organizations that advocate for digital rights with its revenues.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider mailfence.com Core Service Web OVHcloud (AS16276) Report _spf.mailfence.com SPF domain Outgoing mail Level 3 Parent, LLC (AS3356)

OVHcloud (AS16276) Report imap.mailfence.com IMAP server Web Level 3 Parent, LLC (AS3356) Report smtp.mailfence.com SMTP server Web Level 3 Parent, LLC (AS3356) Report

Sustainability

Mailfence uses only renewable energy to operate their servers.