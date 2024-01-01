Mailfence
mailfence is a Belgian email provider with a focus on privacy. Besides emails, you can also manage calendars, contacts and files. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). mailfence supports organizations that advocate for digital rights with its revenues.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|mailfence.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|_spf.mailfence.com
|SPF domain
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|imap.mailfence.com
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|smtp.mailfence.com
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
Mailfence uses only renewable energy to operate their servers.