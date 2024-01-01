Mailfence logo

mailfence is a Belgian email provider with a focus on privacy. Besides emails, you can also manage calendars, contacts and files. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). mailfence supports organizations that advocate for digital rights with its revenues.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
mailfence.com Core Service Web Report
_spf.mailfence.com SPF domain Outgoing mail
  • Level 3 Parent, LLC (AS3356)
  • OVHcloud (AS16276)
Report
imap.mailfence.com IMAP server Web
  • Level 3 Parent, LLC (AS3356)
Report
smtp.mailfence.com SMTP server Web
  • Level 3 Parent, LLC (AS3356)
Report

Sustainability

Mailfence uses only renewable energy to operate their servers.

