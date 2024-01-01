eclipso
eclipso is an email provider from Germany. Besides file storage, they also offer calendar and account management including CalDAV and CardDAV. For companies, they offer a service that can be used to send letters and faxes. The servers are located in Germany.
Pricing
eclipso offers a free plan and the first paid plan starts at 0.99€/month. The cheapest plan with custom domain costs 4.99€/month.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|www.eclipso.eu
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|eclipso.de
|Core Service
|Outgoing mail
|
|Report
|mail.eclipso.de
|IMAP server
|Web
|
|Report
|mail.eclipso.de
|SMTP server
|Web
|
|Report
Sustainability
eclipso powers its servers with renewable energy and even reports how much energy each user consumes on average.
