eclipso is an email provider from Germany. Besides file storage, they also offer calendar and account management including CalDAV and CardDAV. For companies, they offer a service that can be used to send letters and faxes. The servers are located in Germany.

Pricing

eclipso offers a free plan and the first paid plan starts at 0.99€/month. The cheapest plan with custom domain costs 4.99€/month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider www.eclipso.eu Core Service Web HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097) Report eclipso.de Core Service Outgoing mail HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097) Report mail.eclipso.de IMAP server Web HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097) Report mail.eclipso.de SMTP server Web HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097) Report

Sustainability

eclipso powers its servers with renewable energy and even reports how much energy each user consumes on average.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.