Germany
Uses renewable energy
eclipso is an email provider from Germany. Besides file storage, they also offer calendar and account management including CalDAV and CardDAV. For companies, they offer a service that can be used to send letters and faxes. The servers are located in Germany.

Pricing

eclipso offers a free plan and the first paid plan starts at 0.99€/month. The cheapest plan with custom domain costs 4.99€/month.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
www.eclipso.eu Core Service Web
  • HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097)
Report
eclipso.de Core Service Outgoing mail
  • HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097)
Report
mail.eclipso.de IMAP server Web
  • HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097)
Report
mail.eclipso.de SMTP server Web
  • HL komm Telekommunikations GmbH (AS16097)
Report

Sustainability

eclipso powers its servers with renewable energy and even reports how much energy each user consumes on average.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

mailbox.org
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
mailbox.org is a German email provider. It offers webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). Their server are CO2 neutral and they also have a video call feature. In the bigger plans it is also possible to use a custom domain.

Read more
Posteo
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Posteo is an email service without advertising, with a focus on sustainability and security. They offer webmail, calendar (incl. CalDav), contacts (incl. CardDav). They do not offer to use your own domain and is therefore rather suitable for private users only.

Read more
