OpenTalk is a video conferencing software from Germany. OpenTalk is part of the German Heinlein Gruppe, which also owns the email provider mailbox.org. OpenTalk is open source under the EUPL (European Public License), which is similar to the GPL, but specifically made for the legal framework in the European Union. The tool offers break-out rooms, a voting system and the ability to moderate with multiple people. OpenTalk also offers On-Premise hosting with a Enterprise version and support.

Pricing

OpenTalk offers a free plan with a maximum call length of 30 minutes and 5 maximum participants. Paid plans start at 7.50€ per user.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

OpenTalk is hosted on the infrastructure of the Heinlein Gruppe in Germany.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
meet.opentalk.eu Core Service Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
Report
controller.meet.opentalk.eu Core Service Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
Report
accounts.meet.opentalk.eu Authentication Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
Report
opentalk.eu Representation Web
  • Heinlein-Support GmbH (AS199118)
Report
