alfaview
alfaview is a video conferencing software from Germany.
Pricing
alfaview offers free plans and different prices for businesses, non-profits and education. The first paid business plan starts at €4.9 per room/month.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
alfaview is only hosted on EU-based hosters.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|alfaview-com-assets.alfaview.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|app.alfaview.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|alfaview.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report