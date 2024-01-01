alfaview logo

Germany EU EU hosted Free plan
alfaview is a video conferencing software from Germany.

Pricing

alfaview offers free plans and different prices for businesses, non-profits and education. The first paid business plan starts at €4.9 per room/month.

Hosting

alfaview is only hosted on EU-based hosters.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
alfaview-com-assets.alfaview.com Core Service Web Report
app.alfaview.com Core Service Web Report
alfaview.com Representation Web Report
