European video conferencing software

ClickMeeting
ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.
Video conferencing software allows two or more people to communicate with each other over the Internet via Video and Audio.
This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
You can read more about the listing criteria here.
ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.
Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.
alfaview is a video conferencing software from Germany.
Infomaniak kMeet is a video conferencing software from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. It features everything one would expect from a video conferencing software, with a heavy emphasis on safety and security. In addition, it is heavily synergetic with the other Infomaniak products and also provides mobile apps for Android and iOS.
Hostpoint Meet is a free video conference service from Switzerland. They feature: video and audio conferencing, without registration or installation, an integrated chat function, screen sharing, background blurring and no time or number of participants limitation.
Whereby is a video conferencing software from Norway. A free plan allows you to test the service at your leisure. An Android and iOS app is offered.
Livestorm is a video conferencing software from France. They focus on business calls and webinars. With features like CRM integrations, room configuration and tools to analyze meeting data.
meetergo is a video conferencing software from Germany. They allow you to share your availability, either through forms or calendars, and others can book meetings with you.
Iboo is a video conferencing software from France. It focuses on ease of use and privacy.
Use the chat in the right bottom corner