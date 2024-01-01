video conferencing software logo

European video conferencing software

Video conferencing software allows two or more people to communicate with each other over the Internet via Video and Audio.

This category contains services from companies based in a member state of the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
European services

ClickMeeting
Poland EU EU hosted Free plan
ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.

Digital Samba
Spain EU EU hosted Free plan
Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.

Infomaniak kMeet
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Infomaniak kMeet is a video conferencing software from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. It features everything one would expect from a video conferencing software, with a heavy emphasis on safety and security. In addition, it is heavily synergetic with the other Infomaniak products and also provides mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Hostpoint Meet
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Hostpoint Meet is a free video conference service from Switzerland. They feature: video and audio conferencing, without registration or installation, an integrated chat function, screen sharing, background blurring and no time or number of participants limitation.

Whereby
Norway EEA Free plan
Whereby is a video conferencing software from Norway. A free plan allows you to test the service at your leisure. An Android and iOS app is offered.

Livestorm
France EU Free plan
Livestorm is a video conferencing software from France. They focus on business calls and webinars. With features like CRM integrations, room configuration and tools to analyze meeting data.

meetergo
Germany EU Free plan
meetergo is a video conferencing software from Germany. They allow you to share your availability, either through forms or calendars, and others can book meetings with you.

Iboo
France EU EU hosted Free plan
Iboo is a video conferencing software from France. It focuses on ease of use and privacy.

