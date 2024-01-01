Hostpoint Meet logo

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
Hostpoint Meet

Hostpoint Meet is a free video conference service from Switzerland. They feature: video and audio conferencing, without registration or installation, an integrated chat function, screen sharing, background blurring and no time or number of participants limitation.

Pricing

Hostpoint Meet is available for free.

Hosting

Hostpoint Meet is hosted entirely in Switzerland.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
meet.hostpoint.ch Core Service Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report
hostpoint.ch Representation Web
  • Hostpoint AG (AS29097)
Report

Sustainability

Hostpoints data centers are 100% powered by renewable energy, and they compensate their unavoidable remainder of CO2 emissions with myclimate® certificates.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

