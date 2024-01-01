Digital Samba
Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.
Pricing
Digital Samba offers a free plan for up to 3000 participation minutes. Their paid plans start at €99 monthly after that.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|dashboard.digitalsamba.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|api.digitalsamba.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|plausible.wbcnf.net
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|datastream1.digitalsamba.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|www.digitalsamba.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report
|o480786.ingest.sentry.io
|Tracking
|Web
|
|Report