Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.

Pricing

Digital Samba offers a free plan for up to 3000 participation minutes. Their paid plans start at €99 monthly after that.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
dashboard.digitalsamba.com Core Service Web Report
api.digitalsamba.com Core Service Web Report
plausible.wbcnf.net Core Service Web Report
datastream1.digitalsamba.com Core Service Web Report
www.digitalsamba.com Representation Web Report
o480786.ingest.sentry.io Tracking Web Report
