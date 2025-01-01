Nextcloud Talk logo

Nextcloud Talk is a privacy-friendly open-source video conferencing and team collaboration solution. Nextcloud Talk enables secure collaboration for hybrid teams and improves productivity and connectivity from anywhere. Without lock-in effects and dependency on proprietary providers, its flexible open-source architecture enables customization to the specific needs of companies and seamless integration into existing systems. Nextcloud Talk is part of the Nextcloud Hub a self-hostable platform for companies and private customers.

Stackfield logo

Stackfield
Germany
Uses renewable energy
EU EU hosted
Website

Stackfield is a team communication service from Germany. It offers end-to-end encryption and apps for many desktop and mobile platforms. It also offers audio and video calls directly in the app.

Infomaniak kChat logo

Infomaniak kChat
Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan
Website

Infomaniak kChat is a unified communication platform, where you can communicate live with your teams and organize projects in a secure and instant way, from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak.

OpenTalk logo

OpenTalk
Germany EU EU hosted Open source Free plan
Website

OpenTalk is a video conferencing software from Germany. OpenTalk is part of the German Heinlein Gruppe, which also owns the email provider mailbox.org. OpenTalk is open source under the EUPL (European Public License), which is similar to the GPL, but specifically made for the legal framework in the European Union. The tool offers break-out rooms, a voting system and the ability to moderate with multiple people. OpenTalk also offers On-Premise hosting with a Enterprise version and support.

Digital Samba logo

Digital Samba
Spain EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.

