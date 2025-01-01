Nextcloud Talk

OpenTalk is a video conferencing software from Germany. OpenTalk is part of the German Heinlein Gruppe, which also owns the email provider mailbox.org. OpenTalk is open source under the EUPL (European Public License), which is similar to the GPL, but specifically made for the legal framework in the European Union. The tool offers break-out rooms, a voting system and the ability to moderate with multiple people. OpenTalk also offers On-Premise hosting with a Enterprise version and support.