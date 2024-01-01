Livestorm logo

Livestorm is a video conferencing software from France. They focus on business calls and webinars. With features like CRM integrations, room configuration and tools to analyze meeting data.

Pricing

Their free plan offers 20-minute meetings and up to 30 attendees. If this is not enough, their pro plan for €79 offers up to 4 hour meetings with 100 attendees. Bigger plans are available on request.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.livestorm.co Core Service Web Report
app.livestorm.co Core Service Web Report
livestorm.co Representation Web Report
learning.livestorm.co Documentation Web Report
