Livestorm is a video conferencing software from France. They focus on business calls and webinars. With features like CRM integrations, room configuration and tools to analyze meeting data.

Pricing

Their free plan offers 20-minute meetings and up to 30 attendees. If this is not enough, their pro plan for €79 offers up to 4 hour meetings with 100 attendees. Bigger plans are available on request.

