meetergo is a video conferencing software from Germany. They allow you to share your availability, either through forms or calendars, and others can book meetings with you.

Pricing

Their free plan offers unlimited number of meetings and calendar integration. Their paid plans (like growth for €13 monthly) enable additional features like room customization and automated workflows.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.meetergo.com Core Service Web Report
my.meetergo.com Core Service Web Report
meetergo.com Representation Web Report
