meetergo
meetergo is a video conferencing software from Germany. They allow you to share your availability, either through forms or calendars, and others can book meetings with you.
Pricing
Their free plan offers unlimited number of meetings and calendar integration. Their paid plans (like growth for €13 monthly) enable additional features like room customization and automated workflows.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.meetergo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|my.meetergo.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|meetergo.com
|Representation
|Web
|
|Report