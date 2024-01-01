Infomaniak kMeet is a video conferencing software from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. It features everything one would expect from a video conferencing software, with a heavy emphasis on safety and security. In addition, it is heavily synergetic with the other Infomaniak products and also provides mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Pricing

kMeet is useable for free.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.