Infomaniak kMeet logo

Infomaniak kMeet

Switzerland
Uses renewable energy
EFTA EFTA hosted Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn
Website

Infomaniak kMeet

Infomaniak kMeet is a video conferencing software from the Swiss cloud provider Infomaniak. It features everything one would expect from a video conferencing software, with a heavy emphasis on safety and security. In addition, it is heavily synergetic with the other Infomaniak products and also provides mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Pricing

kMeet is useable for free.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
meet.infomaniak.com Core Service Web Report
kmeet.infomaniak.com Core Service Web Report
infomaniak.com Representation Web Report

Sustainability

Infomaniak uses 100% renewable energy, offsets their emissions by 200% and constantly tries to lower their energy consumption.

Read more on the sustainability page of the service.

Other products in category Video conferencing software
ClickMeeting logo

ClickMeeting
Poland EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.

Read more
Digital Samba logo

Digital Samba
Spain EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner