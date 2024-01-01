Whereby logo

Whereby

Norway EEA Free plan X/Twitter Facebook LinkedIn GitHub
Website

Whereby

Whereby is a video conferencing software from Norway. A free plan allows you to test the service at your leisure. An Android and iOS app is offered.

Pricing

Whereby offers a free plan that includes meeting up to 45 mins. The first paid plan starts at $6.99 for unlimited duration and three rooms.

Read more on the pricing page of the service.

Hosting

Whereby is at least partly hosted on Amazon Web Services.

Domain name Usage type Lookup type Hosting provider
api.whereby.dev Core Service Web Report
whereby.com Core Service Web Report
Other products in category Video conferencing software
ClickMeeting logo

ClickMeeting
Poland EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

ClickMeeting is a video conferencing software from Poland. ClickMeeting offers a free plan, Android and iOS apps.

Read more
Digital Samba logo

Digital Samba
Spain EU EU hosted Free plan
Website

Digital Samba is a video conferencing software from Spain. They offer end-to-end encrypted video conferences, which you can embed into your own services with their low-code API.

Read more
See more

Any suggestions?

Use the chat in the right bottom corner