Whereby
Whereby is a video conferencing software from Norway. A free plan allows you to test the service at your leisure. An Android and iOS app is offered.
Pricing
Whereby offers a free plan that includes meeting up to 45 mins. The first paid plan starts at $6.99 for unlimited duration and three rooms.
Read more on the pricing page of the service.
Hosting
Whereby is at least partly hosted on Amazon Web Services.
|Domain name
|Usage type
|Lookup type
|Hosting provider
|api.whereby.dev
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report
|whereby.com
|Core Service
|Web
|
|Report